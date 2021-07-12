ILLINOIS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public review of the draft conservation visioning document for the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, Illinois, according to information from the service. Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area was established in 2016 after a long history of recognizing the important and unique natural resources of the area. The visioning document, also referred to as the land protection plan, outlines priorities for land protection within the established refuge boundary. It also describes how the group will work with the community and what the refuge will offer as it grows, as well as the commitment to address any conservation concerns.
Learn more about the conservation visioning document by visiting the refuge website at fws.gov.
The public is invited to review and comment on the draft conservation visioning document. Some areas to consider are: the draft conservation priorities; how the service can best work together in the community to collaborate on conservation; and suggestions for how the group can improve the visioning document.
Comments can be submitted electronically by emailing R3Planning@fws.gov (subject line “Kankakee NWR LPP Comment”), as well as by mail to:
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
ATTN: Refuges — Kankakee NWR Comment
5600 American Blvd. West Suite 990 Bloomington, MN 55437-1458
Comments must be postmarked on or before July 30, 2021. All comments will become part of the public record, may be published and are subject to release under the Freedom of Information Act.
Those who need an alternative formate should contact Tina Shaw at tina_shaw@fws.gov or also reach her by phone at 612-713-5331.