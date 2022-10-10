Crescent City

Standing at the right is Interim Superintendent Rod Grimsley as he addresses those who attended a public meeting in regards to the issue of deactivating the junior high at Crescent City Grade School. About 25 people attended the meeting, which took place at the Crescent City Community Center.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 has put an issue on the ballot of the upcoming November election. The issue voters will respond to is whether or not to deactivate the junior high classrooms (grades 6-7-8) at Crescent City Grade School.

A public meeting addressing this, and other issues, took place Oct. 6 at the Crescent City Community Center. Interim Superintendent Rod Grimsley led the meeting, which was attended by about 25 district residents. Voters need to understand this is not a consolidation issue – it is the issue of deactivating only the junior high classrooms and making CCGS a K-5 institution.

