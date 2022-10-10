The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 has put an issue on the ballot of the upcoming November election. The issue voters will respond to is whether or not to deactivate the junior high classrooms (grades 6-7-8) at Crescent City Grade School.
A public meeting addressing this, and other issues, took place Oct. 6 at the Crescent City Community Center. Interim Superintendent Rod Grimsley led the meeting, which was attended by about 25 district residents. Voters need to understand this is not a consolidation issue – it is the issue of deactivating only the junior high classrooms and making CCGS a K-5 institution.
Grimsley first discussed district finances in which he said, “Our financial rating for the Illinois State Board of Education the last four years has been a four on a scale of four, which is the best you can get. So, our fiscal management at the school the last four years has been outstanding.” Grimsley referred to a hand-out in which the results of the last four years' audits (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) were discussed. The only account which had a negative balance was the transportation fund and that was due to the unplanned event of having to purchase a bus. The bus which was replaced couldn't pass inspection and Grimsley noted appreciation to the Watseka and Iroquois West school districts for assisting District #249 with the use of buses until the new one was purchased.
“Overall, our finances are in great shape,” Grimsley said. He explained how the Illinois State Board of Education recognizes schools' financial health based upon how many days of cash-on-hand the district has and if a school district has around 180 days of cash-on-hand, they're considered to be financially stable. Grimsley said, “This year our audit had 514 days of cash-on-hand, so our financial management and the financial wealth and health of our school is top-notch.”
Grimsley then had those present look at the tax rate for the past four years. Back in 2018, the tax rate was 6.389 for the school, and the board was able to lower that rate over the four years, with 2021's tax rate being 5.49. Grimsley noted, “about 90-cents has been knocked off the tax rate, and yet the district was still able to be fiscally sound and have an in-the-black budget. … Finances are not an issue at this time.”
So, to clarify, the financial status of the district has nothing to do with the board's decision to seek deactivation of the junior high.
A question regarding Life Safety work was asked and Grimsley noted the survey was done in 2018 and the district has 10 years to get the work done. Life Safety work at the grade school is still progressing. When the survey for the high school came back, it was estimated at around $1.5 million in repairs and the board voted not to proceed with those repairs, and that's when the high school was completely shut down.
Once district finances were discussed, Grimsley moved on to the tax levy, which is based on a per $100 of assessed valuation of property (formula: 100 x 5.49). The tax levy in 2016 was $7.20, the tax levy in 2017 was $7.16, the tax levy for 2018 was $6.39 (no district debts), the levy for 2019 was $6.08, with no district debts, the rate for 2020 was $5.92, with no district debts, and the rate for 2021 was $5.49 with no district debts.
Grimsley said, “It's been the goal of the board since I've been here (four years) to lower that tax levy as much as we can and we have been doing that.” He noted the intention is to hopefully lower that tax levy again this year. Property values in Iroquois County have gone up about 4.5-5 percent every year the last five years.
The next topic to be discussed was staffing. Grimsley noted Lucas Schroeder is the current principal and starting the next school year, he will serve as superintendent/principal through the 2026 school year. Currently, there are several teacher openings at the junior high level: PE, math, science, English/language arts, and social studies. And, on top of that, at the end of the school year, the district may need one or two bus drivers.
The past three years, three teachers have retired and not one of them have been replaced. Grimsley said, “They're (teachers) just not there.” Currently, CCGS is using three retired teachers and a long-term sub to fill in all the needs for the junior high. The main reason for the board's decision to deactivate the junior high is the current teacher shortage, which is not only pressing in Iroquois County, but state-wide.
The next topic of the meeting was ESSER II and III funds, which is a federal grant associated with the Covid pandemic that has allowed CCGS to install individual room air conditioners and a new boiler system as no cost to district taxpayers. The grade school building shouldn't have any issues with the HVAC system for at least 10 years.
Moving on, the next topic was what has brought the board to the point of seeking deactivation of the junior high and how it will affect the students. The deactivation is not a consolidation … the deactivation will allow students in grades 6-7-8 to choose the school (Watseka, Cissna Park or Iroquois West) they want to attend, just as the high school students get to choose. The students would still be students of District #249 and the grade school would become a K-5 elementary school with the board of education still controlling the decision-making and finances of the district.
More from this section
As of now, students at CCGS are receiving the core classes of social studies, science, math, English and PE, with those who want to participate in sports being part of a co-op agreement with Watseka. As for as extra-curriculars, the junior high students have Scholastic Bowl and Speech. The other schools the students could attend, which are referred to as the receiving schools, offer more. For instance, Cissna Park offers the general core subjects CCGS offers, but also has Algebra I, music and art. In addition to sports, the extra-curriculars include yearbook and one field trip per year.
In comparing CCGS with Watseka, in addition to the core subjects, an advanced/algebra course is offered in math, advanced English and Literature classes are offered, as well as band and chorus. There are also special classes available to seventh and eighth graders. In regards to extra-curriculars, Watseka offers a Builder's Club, newspaper club, yearbook club, show choir, solo/ensemble, science club and science olympiad, and various field trips. Iroquois West has various field trips, various incentive trips, art club, some additional sports and student council.
Principal Schroeder chose to address the audience, noting the current junior high consists of three sixth graders, three seventh graders, and eight eighth graders. As he is at the school day-to-day, he said, “The good thing I see is probably the social component of this (deactivation).” He related he sees kids sitting in the gym before school and he said he sees “a very difficult time for some of our kids because they don't have their group, they don't have their clique (or) their opportunity to interact socially, and I sincerely feel bad for some of our kids.” He said the way kids interact now is very different from the way they interacted when those present at the meeting were in junior high … “I think we need to be conscious of that and thoughtful of that.” He noted the changes kids have had to go through the last two years due to the pandemic and it has affected the kids' social environment.
The question was asked if there would be issues with transporting the junior high students to the receiving schools and Grimsley said there are already two buses which have a 20-student capacity so that won't be an issue. Again, the issue with transportation would be having drivers.
Another issue talked about was in regards to if the deactivation issue is defeated...is there a back-up plan? Basically no, but if the issue is defeated, the board would at least have some time to address the issues at the junior high level. As to the cost of tuition per student, that also won't be known until the issue is either passed or defeated – that will be worked out as a separate contract. Grimsley noted all three receiving schools are willing to work with District #249.
If CCGS loses its junior high classrooms, how will that affect the K-5 students? Grimsley said the number of students in the K-5 aren't bad and the current group of K-5 staff is very solid … “we don't see any of those staff members going anywhere,” he said. Also, with the pandemic, the interaction between the school, staff, students and public dwindled considerably. Schroeder noted one of the goals this year was to get the parents and public back into the school and that is already on the upswing as the school recently hosted an open house, which was well-attended, and on the day of the meeting, a walk-a-thon took place with lots of students, staff and public members participating.
The last issue to discuss at the public meeting was the board's decision of having Crescent-Iroquois High School demolished. The school was closed two years ago and has severely deteriorated. The board discussed selling the building or having it demolished. Because of the chances the building would be purchased and then left to continue to deteriorate and become an eyesore, the board decided demolition would be best.
The cost of having the building demolished will be between $400,000 and $750,000. The board has not made a total decision yet on how the project will be financed because the district doesn't have the exact totals back for how much it will cost. So far, an asbestos evaluation has been done (that's part one of the process), then there has to be an asbestos abatement out of the high school (that's the second phase of the process). Then, an architect will be used to get a company to come in and demolish the rest. It is just uncertain, at this time, what the total demolition will cost.
What has been done, is the board passed a bond referendum which will allow the board to borrow up to $750,000 - “if needed,” Grimsley said. The board could borrow one or borrow $750,000 … it's just not known yet. If the number (cost) comes in a “x,” the board may choose to finance the project this way. If the number comes in at “y,” the board may choose to finance the demolition another way.
Grimsley explained, “If we do have to borrow funds through the bond referendum, it's about a 21-cent tax rate and that would be on any amount borrowed, whether a little or a lot.” If the amount to demolish comes in at a better number (less expensive), the board may opt to use some of its current finances to pay for the demolition, or maybe a half-and-half would be done. If the tax rate has to increase, the board is hoping it can continue to lower the tax levy so the increase would be minimal, if at all. Nothing can be planned specifically at this time until the totals are received and it is hoped to have those by December.
A question posed at the meeting was whether or not any of the high school building (specifically the newer part) could be salvaged? This is not known and hasn't been investigated as the project was handled as the entire building being demolished.
On the hand-outs given to those who attended the meeting, the members of the board of education are listed, along with their email addresses. Anyone who has questions or concerns regarding any of the issues discussed in the public meeting, or would like copies of the informational sheets, is welcome to contact any board member, superintendent Grimsley or principal Schroeder. The number of CCGS is 815-683-2141.