The Unit 9 Academic Foundation will present its 19th Annual Pride Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Watseka Community High School. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The evening will honor students in grades 1st-12 for their academic achievements, according to information from the foundation.
Activities in the gym that night include performances by the WCHS and WJHS choir. The WCHS kiddie cheer camp will be performing a routine. Varsity and junior varsity boys and girls basketball squads will scrimmage. The night will also feature a performance by the WCHS Cheerleaders. The WCHS pep band will also perform during the basketball scrimmages.
The Foundation’s silent auction will be going on from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Lots of great items again this year have been donated by local businesses and individuals. Monical’s pizza by the slice will be available for purchase, along with popcorn and water until 8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Also on the schedule that night is the popular heads or tails 50/50 game.
The evening will conclude by recognizing GRS students for Good Behavior and Academic Achievements, as well as Junior High and High School students being recognized for reaching Warrior Achievement.
To date the Academic Foundation has provided more than $700,000 for creative programs and technology in Unit 9. The foundation helped Unit 9 students in Kindergarden-12th grade go one to one with Chromebooks. New this year will be a collaborative effort of teachers and students to enhance and create an Outdoor Learning Courtyard at the Junior High/High School. Auction funds from Pride Night will assist in new and ongoing projects.
Donations can also be sent to: Unit 9 Academic Foundation, P.O. Box 202, Watseka, Illinois, 60970.