John Lubben is shown during one of his presentations at the cemetery walk and open house at Prairie Dell. The event took place Sunday, Aug. 14, and despite a damp start, was very well attended. Lubben gave a history of the church and grounds and talked about some of the influential people buried there.

 Photo contributed

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society sponsored a cemetery walk at Prairie Dell Cemetery Sunday, Aug. 14. The event coincided with an open house of the church which is currently undergoing a ceiling renovation.

John Lubben, sexton of Prairie Dell Cemetery, gave a brief history. In 1818, Illinois became a state and in 1850 Willard Fillmore was the US President. Many families were moving from the eastern states down the Ohio River or traveling overland to the newly surveyed – but unclaimed – land of northeast central Illinois, known as Iroquois County.

