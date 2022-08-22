The Iroquois County Genealogical Society sponsored a cemetery walk at Prairie Dell Cemetery Sunday, Aug. 14. The event coincided with an open house of the church which is currently undergoing a ceiling renovation.
John Lubben, sexton of Prairie Dell Cemetery, gave a brief history. In 1818, Illinois became a state and in 1850 Willard Fillmore was the US President. Many families were moving from the eastern states down the Ohio River or traveling overland to the newly surveyed – but unclaimed – land of northeast central Illinois, known as Iroquois County.
In 1870, the building of Prairie Dell was erected, and the cemetery came about in 1865. Individuals instrumental in starting the humble church and cemetery were Samuel Warrick, Semus Cobb and William Brown. Warrick moved to the area in 1853 and lived just one mile to the east and south toward the river. Cobb, a Quaker, lived on a farm on the Texas Road, about one-half mile north of the bridge and, at that time, only a fjord. Brown, a farmer, lived one-half mile west of the church and cemetery, and in 1884 records show he owned the land around the church and cemetery.
According to Lubben's presentation, these three men (and assuming their wives and families, and neighbors) wanted this meeting house so construction of the Prairie Dell church/meeting house was begun. In constructing the church, the site had to be leveled , then field stones with flat sides were hauled in to make a good level foundation. While that took place, others were cutting out trees and moving in a saw mill and steam engine to cut framing lumber for the building. All the trees were from the timberland close by.
Lubben isn't sure if 1870 was the start or finish date, but in 1871 the railroad was completed through the village of Concord and the station was called Iroquois – thus, the village soon became known by yet another name. According to history, the pews were handmade from walnut trees harvested from the local timbers as well.
Many people have helped with the maintenance of the church over the years. Most recently these included: Ivan and Helen Crow, Wade Blain, Jack and Mary Noble; Eric and Chris Barnlund, Joel and Jason Lubben, John and Janice Lubben, the ladies of the Prairie Dell Sunshine Club, Joe Benoit and crew, Bill Kincade, Iroquois County Antiquers, Dave Goodamen, John Farris, and Ron VanTassle, who rebuilt the widows. There have been many, many others over the past 152 years.
Kim Rabe, of Crescent City, was slated to speak about the Fred and O. Marie Williamson family and of Frank and Hattie Braden. Due to a family emergency, her part of the program was read by Gayla Taden. Frank Braden married Hattie Fanyo (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Fanyo) on Feb. 26, 1902. The couple lived on and worked their 80-acre farm, about a mile west of Prairie Dell all their lives, almost losing it during the Great Depression. Frank served as the Canadian Thistle commissioner, which meant he would visit farms, check them for Canadian Thistle, and if the weed was present, he would request the landowner/farmer to remove them.
The couple had one son, Joe Braden, who married Gertrude Sapp. Joe and Dude would have four children: Connie (stillborn in 1931), buried not far from her father and grandparents; JoEllyn “Jody,” Jackie Eugene, who would legally change his name to Jack as an adult because he felt Jackie was not a good name for someone going into the Navy, and Judith. Joe died in 1956.
Hattie died on Oct. 29, 1955, leaving Frank to live on the farm alone. One day, in September 1966, while burning his trash, the wind picked up and the house caught fire and made the home uninhabitable. His granddaughter, Judy Williamson, and her husband, Loren, purchased a small camping trailer and set it up on their property, and moved Frank there. Frank was 91 years old at the time he left his farm and only lived a short while on the Williamson property. He died Sept. 29, 1966, and most family members believe he just missed his farm too much.
In relating some history of Fred and Olive Marie (known as Marie for as long as anyone can remember) Williamson, it was noted they moved from here from the Cloverdale, Ind., area. GrandmaRie once shared she had been at a county fair and happened to look up and saw this boy talking to some other boys. She looked at her group of friends and noted, “I'm gonna marry that boy some day” … and she did! GrandmaRie was two years older than Grandpa.
The couple had six children: Kenneth, LeRoy, James “Jim,” Loren, Beverly Ann and Sharon. The only surviving child is Sharon Smith, who currently resides in Sheldon. For quite a while, Fred and Marie lived near Shewami Country Club but eventually had a home built in Sheldon. Fred began Williamson Millwright and his outfit would be the only millwright business in the area for many years. He had two shops built on the property of his home to accommodate his booming business. Many family members would work for Fred over the years, with elevator repairs taking place in Iroquois County and Benton and Newton (Indiana) counties – wherever they were needed.
In 1967, Loren and Judy (Braden) Williamson formed J&L Millwright to continue business. Some of those who worked for the couple were Calvin Cotter, Ronald “Boots” Fry, Jim Williamson and Ron Gibson – just to name a few.
According to Rabe's story, she had been to the top of just about every elevator in central Illinois and western Indiana by the time she was 10 years old. Her younger brother, Kevin, began making the rounds with his grandfather and father when he was just 3-4 years old. One exciting venture for J&L Millwright was the use of a helicopter when a leg was added to the Iroquois Elevator. Several Williamson family members are buried on the west side of Prairie Dell.
John Lubben talked about Samuel Warrick II, who was born June 17, 1811, the son of Samuel D. Warrick and Nancy Ann Frazie Warrick, in Ohio. He died April 14, 1895 at his home west of Iroquois. Warrick's first occupation was that of a carpenter. He married Delila Jenkins in March, 1835, and they had five children, of which only Absalom survived. In 1839, Samuel moved to Fountain County, Ind., where he continued his carpentry trade. Delila died in 1846, and in November of 1848, Samuel married Elanor Clawson. The couple had seven children.
In 1853, Samuel and Elanor moved to Iroquois County to a farm west of Iroquois. Elanor died in November, 1869, and in March of 1873 Samuel, 62, married Lizzie Short of Lafayette, and they had three children. Of the 15 children born to Samuel and his wives, only ten lived to be adults.
Samuel, a man of knowledge and foresight, became a farmer and community leader. When he arrived in Iroquois County, the land was being sold by the US government starting in 1851. His farmstead was located on the Watseka to Concord road that was on the north bank of the Iroquois River, just off the timber line - if you were to follow the sandy ridge while passing through some valleys – like the one to the south of the cemetery.
Samuel was elected supervisor of Concord Township in 1866 and served as road commissioner, school director, township trustee and many other positions of importance and trust. At the time of his death, his farm had more than 800 acres.
Janice Lubben read the obit of Clara Pratt, a teacher, and the obit of Lizzie Warrick, the third wife of Samuel II. Sue Dubble Ritzma talked about her family, which has lived in this area since 1850.
Thomas J. Donovan, whose story was shared by John Lubben, was born in Lewis County, Ky., on Feb. 1, 1827. He died at his Donovan home on Oct. 21, 1907, at the age of 80 years, eight months and 20 days. Thomas and his father, Joseph, moved to Illinois in 1835. Thomas married Mary Lyon of Georgetown in 1856 and they had four children, two of which died in infancy. His wife died in 1866, and in 1868 he married Emily J. Hall, with this union having two children, one of which died.
Thomas Donovan's survivors also includes two brothers – John L. Donovan Sr. of Watseka and James H. Donovan of Donovan; three sons, a loving wife and a host of friends who are left to mourn his departure. His youngest son and wife were at his side administering to his needs when suddenly he exclaimed, “lay me down,” and he sank back into death. At the end of the newspaper article of his death, it was noted “the floral offerings were many and beautiful, and the choir sung several of his favorite selections at the church.”
Connie Durham talked about her husband, Curt, who rests in Prairie Dell Cemetery with his brother Jim, his wife Helen, their mother Jean and father Richard. Curt was born in Chicago where his parents met and lived. When her father became very ill, Jean brought her family to the Donovan area to take care of her husband, father and her family Jim, Sandy and Curt. Jean worked as the Unit 3 District school secretary many years.
Curt Durham enlisted in the Air Force and served four years as an Air Force policeman in the Azores Islands and on US bases. He later served in the Marines and was sent to Vietnam. He came home from this difficult assignment quite sick from combat and living conditions. Curt and Connie married in 1970 and they had two sons – Doug and Blaine. Kurt began working for Roger's Group Newton County Stone Quarry, with this job allowing him the opportunity to coach young high school students. Curt loved sports and working with kids – he coached junior high girls' basketball, boys' Little League, girls' high school basketball and high school baseball. He took the Watseka American Legion baseball team to third in the state tournament.
Jessica Runner talked about Ivan and Helen Crow and she related how her research ended up giving her the reasoning this couple's story had to be told in three chapters: Their lives before they met, their time together, and Helen's life after Ivan passed away.
Chapter 1: Helen Johnson was born May 28, 1917 in Donovan to Laroy and Grace. In 1932 her family moved to Prairie Dell – she loved the church and dreamed to be the first married there. She graduated high school with a love of art, writing, travel, history and church. By all accounts, her life with her parents, two brothers and sister was normal.
Childhood wasn't so pleasant for Ivan, who was born in Missouri. In 1919, there was a difficult time: Ivan was about 3 when his mother had a stroke and died. His father, Horace, did his best to care for the five children, ages 2-12 with the help of his neighbors, but he realized it was more than he could handle. He took the four boys to an orphanage in St. Louis and took his two-year-old daughter to his sister in St. Paul, Minn.
Ivan, the youngest of the four boys, wasn't in the orphanage long before a family from Watseka (Mayo and Irene Joslin) asked for a school-aged boy. There was a mistake between Ivan and his brother Walter, as Ivan was sent to the family by train instead of Walter. That meant Ivan was only four years old when he started first grade. As time passed, Mayo changed and started beating Ivan but Irene never stopped him. One morning Mayo went out ot the barn and shot himself. Heavily in debt, Irene sold everything, folded up Ivan's clothes, and sent him out on his own (she thought he was 16 but he was only 14). Ivan got a job as a farm hand for room and board, receiving $16 a month.
He rode his bike to school and graduated on time. It was around then that he saved $16, rode his bike 500 miles in five days, and met his sister Hannah, who now lived with another family who had changed her name to Shirley Boone. He also learned his brother Willard had died of apprendicits in the sixth grade. Later in life he would meet his brothers Cecil and Walter.
Ivan met Helen in 1932 – she was 16 and he was 18.
Chapter 2: On an early date in 1933, Ivan and Helen were out for a drive. As they drove passed Prairie Dell Church, Ivan said, “I'm going to be the first guy married there.” Helen kept quiet but held the same dream – in 65 years, the church had not seen a wedding.
In 1934, Ivan proposed to Helen by saying “Yours is the face I want to see across the breakfast table all years of my life.” They were the first couple married at Prairie Dell Church when the ceremony took place at sunrise on Aug. 28, 1935. The couple believed the most important day of your life should begin at dawn.
The couple had a daughter, Shirley. Ivan joined the Marine Corps in 1943 and was based in San Francisco. Helen and Shirley stayed with him until money would run short, then they would return to Watseka. Helen would work to save money and when enough was saved, they would return to Ivan. This continued three times until the entire family returned to Watseka in 1946. Mary was born in 1947.
With the kids out of school in 1959, they utilized Ivan's handy skills. He built a canvas camper and they traveled across the country pursuing Ivan's passion of fishing and Helen's love of history and art.
When it was decided to start a museum in Watseka, Helen and Ivan were involved. For more than six years they worked to restore the courtroom – Ivan repaired the seats and made the banister, Helen sewed all the velvet draperies.
In 1974, a tree fell on the church at Prairie Dell. The trustees considered tearing it down but Helen worked to raise funds. The couple worked for free using the funds she raised to repair the church.
Ivan died May 8, 1985, just three months shy of the couple's 50th anniversary.
Chapter 3: Ivan's death was difficult for Helen. But someone suggested to her to follow her passions and she continued work at both the church and museum. She was also a Girl Scout leader and high school Sunday school teacher. In 1986, she enrolled at Kankakee Community College and in 1989 she was awarded a scholarship to attend a semester abroad in Canterbury, England. At 72 years of age, she was the oldest amongst mostly 20-somethings. Three weeks in, she tripped over a shoestring, fell down some stairs, and onto the cobblestone street. Everyone, including her doctor, assumed she would go home; however, Helen recognized the opportunity she had and forged ahead. She taught herself to scoot up and down the stairs, while students secretly arranged to always be available to take her books and wheel her to class. She enjoyed studying the Canterbury Tales on the grounds and liked her comparative religion class taught by a canon who she appreciated opportunities to converse with.
Helen lived a very full life and died July 16, 2016 at 99 years of age.
Sandy Love talked about Calvin Warrick, a private during the Civil War who died at the age of 15 in Tennessee. His death was attributed to home sickness, which nowadays would be called PTSD. The article of his death related: Calvin Warrick was born in 1848, the son of Henry and America (Reed) Warrick, from Ohio. His parents moved to Iroquois in 1840. Calvin died April 22, 1964, in Memphis, of home sickness. Calvin's family gave money for the land Prairie Dell is on … his mother put in for Calvin's pension and received it.
Janice Lubben talked about Joseph Pinkerton, of the famous Pinkerton Detective Agency, who was born in 1847 and died in 1909. In addition to his time refining detective strategies, he was a painter and did home construction.
The ICGS will assist with another cemetery walk on Sunday, Sept.11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Woodworth. This cemetery walk will take place in conjunction with the 150th anniversary celebration of the church and school.