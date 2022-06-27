COUNTY
Arrests
On June 21 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Darnaz D. Gaston, 22, of Champaign. According to police reports Gaton was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Gaston was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Corkey J. King Jr., 28, of rural Beaverville. According to police reports, King was charged with aggravated battery. King was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dawn Williams, 45, of Thawville. According to police reports, Williams was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Williams was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 22
Police were called to the 600 block of South Second for a civil dispute at 10:02 p.m.
June 23
Police were called to the 600 block of North Virginia about an unwanted person at 2 a.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of West Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 6:18 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:33 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak for a civil dispute at 2:51p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Victory for a welfare check at 3:24 p.m.
Police were called to North Second and Wes Walnut for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 4:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Fourth for a civil dispute at 6:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of South Fourth about a battery at 7:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for an unwanted person at 9:46 p.m.
June 24
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison about a domestic disturbance at 2:31 a.m.
Police were in the 1200 block of East Walnut for a businesses check at 6:54 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming about a juvenile problem at 8:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut about a 9-1-1 misdial at 9:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth about a domestic disturbance at 2:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison about a domestic disturbance at 2:22 p.m.
Police were called to West Walnut about a welfare check at 3:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut about fraud at 3:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fifth about a domestic disturbance at 4:45 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Fourth about suspicious circumstances at 9:14 p.m.
Police were notified of a possible intoxicated river near the west junction at 9:43 p.m. After investigation it was determined to be unfounded.
June 25
Police were called to the 100 block of West Oak about a gas leak at 3:24 a.m.
Police were called to East Mulberry and South Fifth for a welfare check at 4:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman to asset IMH at 9:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak about a suspicious vehicle at 11:26 p.m.
June 26
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory about a city ordinance violation at 5;)7 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a theft at 7:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Oak about a domestic disturbance at 9:41 a.m.
Police ere called to the 100 block of South Eighth about a domestic disturbance at 2:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak about a theft at 5:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about an animal complaint at 6:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth about a suspicious person at 7 p.m.