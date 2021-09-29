COUNTY
Arrests
On Sept. 24, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Morales, 28, of Manteno. According to police reports, Morales was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.
On Sept. 24, James J. Ward, 54, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin 30-weekend sentence for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
On Sept. 24, Eric Schaumburg, 48, Georgetown, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 10-weekend sentence for driving while license revoked.
On Sept. 23, David M. Burmeister, 41, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Burmeister was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage to property under $500. Burmeister posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 20
Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and Walnut at 11:01 p.m. A verbal warning for improper use of improper lighting was given .
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Walnut at 11:26 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Grant and Walnut at 11:37 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Sept. 21
Police responded to a call about a person setting of an air horn int he area of Fourth and Oak at 1:16 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:01 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Grant at 6:47 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:47 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a possible impaired driver on Route 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 11:22 a.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 2:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Walnut t 5:26 p.m. Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 200 block of East Fairman at 7:33 p.m.
Sept. 22
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious person around the Park Avenue railroad crossing at 3:46 a.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood dispute int he 300 block of West Park at 8:49 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 800 block of East Walnut at 2:44 p.m. Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Third at 5:10 p.m.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:35 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute cll in the 100 block of Eat Walnut at 9:05 p.m.
Sept. 23
Police were call eco IMH at 1:54 a.m. for a Watseka man who had accidentally shot himself in the foot at his home.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 10:34 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 12:07 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of Wet Park to check for an unwanted person at a residence.
Police were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut for a disruptive customer. The male was escorted from the business,.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Fourth at 2:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 6:12 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a reckless driver at North Fourth and East Ash at 6:31 p.m.
Police responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut in reference to a domestic disturbance. After an investigation Luis Perez of Watseka was arrested and charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to IMH at 9:59 p.m. to asset with a disorderly patient.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park for criminal damage to property at 10:34 p.m.
Police responded to Creekside Court for a civil dispute at 10:50 p.m.
Sept. 24
Police resounded to a call for a welfare check of an individual at the bridge on North Jefferson at 8:19 a.m. The person was gone upon police arrival.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of South Fourth at 8:38 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 9:16 a.m. in the 500 block of North Second. aFter an investigation, James f. Kornita, 27, Watseka, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Walnut for criminal damage to a vehicle at 9:41 p.m.
Police responded to the 500 block of North Market for a suspicious person at 10:42 a.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 700 block of East Rosewood at 1:46 p.m.
Police responded to the 800 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 1:48 p.m.
Police were called to asset Riverside EMS in the 100 block of North Sixth at 9:12 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 10:40 p.m.
Sept. 25
Police responded to a one-vehicle traffic accident at South Second and West Washington with property damage. The driver was transported to IMH for a pre-existing, non-life threatening medical issue. No injuries from the crash were reported and no citations were issued.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at West Fleming at 6:15 a.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Fleming at 6:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call for loud music in the 500 block of East Oak at 10:29 p.m.
Police responded to a call for fireworks in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:57 p.m. Location of alleged fireworks was unfounded.
Sept. 26
Police responded to trespassers in the 300 block of East Sheridan at 10:32 p.m.
Police responded to harassment in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:33 p.m.
Sept. 27
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:12 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction at 3:24 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 300 block of West North Street at 5:34 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Second Street at 8:45 a.m.
Police located two suspicious people in the 200 block of West Fleming at 11:47 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Wet Walnut at 5:40 p.m. Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 400 block of CIPS Road at 6:55 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of East Cherry at 5:40 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 40 block of East Walnut at 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 28
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Kay at 3:07 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of Wets Walnut at 8 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout fraud in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:49 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a trespasser in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:01 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 1:34 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the area of Sixth and Mulberry at 3:33 p.m. Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 4:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a child custody issue in the 500 block of South Third at 5:09 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Mulberry at 5:18 p.m. A verbal warning for expired resignation was given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 bloc of North Sixth Street at 8:02 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 8:44 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:23 p.m.