COUNTY
On Nov. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred on County Road 1800 East at approximately 750 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kristin M. Harding, 38, of Onarga, was northbound on 1800 East when a deer entered the roadway. Harding as unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Nov. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Raymond V. Scott JR., 48, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to police reports, Scott was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-35 mph over the posted limit, improper lane usage and open container of alcohol by driver. Scott Jr., was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 31
Police responded to a child custody issued in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 10:15 p.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 11:04 p.m.
Nov. 1
Police responded to an unwanted person in the 100 block of West North Street at 10:43 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East Ash at 11:40 a.m.
Police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call in the 500 block of South Tenth Street at 12:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:54 p.m.
Police located an open door at a business in the area of Iroquois and Route 1 at 8:08 p.m.
Police responded to a call about theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:58 p.m.