CITY
Watseka
Nov. 2
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Old U.S. 24 at 8:34 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil matter in the 400 block of North Eighth Street at 12:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:56 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 2:37 p.m. Cited was Gary Buhemester, Watseka, for no valid driver’s license. He posted bond and was released.
More from this section
Police conducted a traffic stop at Grant and Walnut at 3:40 p.m. A written warning for distracted riving was issued.
Police connected a traffic stop at Hickory and Third at 5:05 p.m. A written warning for distracted driving was issued.
Police responded to a domestic depute call in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:16 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth an dOak at 7:35 p.m. A verbal warning was given .
Police conducted bar compliance checks at 7:45 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Grant at 7:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of South Second at 8:47 p.m.