CITY
Watseka
June 13
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Hickory at 2:37 a.m.
Police located a downed tree in the 100 block of West Ash at 2:49 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8:42 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 9:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:29 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on North State Route 1 near the west bridge at 12:08 p.m. Cited as Gerald Hawkins, 82, Watseka, for speeding. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Oak at 12:51 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft of a bicycle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 1:13 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:45 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:15 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of West Hickory at 4:28 p.m.
Police aside a disabled motorist in the area of the west bridge at 8:56 p.m.