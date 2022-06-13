COUNTY
Arrests
On June 7 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ryan C. Peters, 25, of Watseka. According to police reports, Peters was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for criminal sexual abuse. Peters was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later was extradited to Kankakee County.
On June 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John S. Phillips, 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Phillips had an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Philips was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Marlene Raymond, 46, of Crescent City. According to police reports, Raymond was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. Raymond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 7
Police responded to a call about a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of Wes Walnut at 3:58 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 8:09 a.m. Arrested was Darrell Jones, 52, of Aurora, for being a child sex offender in a public park. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a call about a theft of a bicycle in the 400 block of East Oak at 10:24 a.m.
Police provided a funeral escort to Oak Hill at 11:18 a.m.
Police responded to a call about theft in the 500 block of East Hickory at 12:37 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Kay and Oak at 1:15 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.,
Police responded to a call about theft in the 800 block of East Locust at 4:20 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout theft in the 200 block of East Cherry at 6:48 p.m.
Police responded to a call about children in the street in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:05 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 7:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 9:03 p.m.
June 8
Police were called to the 500 block of West Main for suspicious circumstances at 4:34 a.m.
Police were called to East Locust and South Short for illegal burning at 8;28 a.m.
Police were called to West North and North Kay for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 8:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block fo South Third for a civil standby at 11:24 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Cherry for a traffic accident at 11:38 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth for a disturbance at 12:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut to assist Watseka Fire at 1:33 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman for a disturbance at 4:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for an unwanted person at 6:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for an unwanted person at 7:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming for a suspicious person at 7:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for an unwanted person at 10:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 p.m.
June 9
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry to assist Riverside EMS at 2:57 a.m.
Police were called to South Second and West Juanita for a suspicious person at 3:49 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Lincoln and North Ninth at 7:47 a.m. The drive was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Brianna Drive for a single vehicle accident with property damage at 8:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming for a suspicious person at 9:51 .m. Arrested was Darrel Jones, 52, of Aurora. He was charged with being a child sex offender in a public park and violation of bail bond. Jones was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Market about a civil disturbance at 12:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth to assist Riverside EMS at 1:17 p.m.
Police were called to the West Walnut and North Kay about a vehicle complaint at 1:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for harassment at 2:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Cherry and South Fourth at 3:42 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Walnut about a civil dispute at 4:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Locust about fraud at 5:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a juvenile problem at 5:46 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Walnut at North Jefferson at 6:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fifth for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 6:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Third about a suspicious person at 8:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman about a battery a 9:34 p.m.
June 10
Police were called to the 300 block of North 11th about a domestic disturbance at 5:53 a.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Grant about an unwanted person at 9:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut about a possible impaired driver at 10:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut for a vehicle complaint at 11:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Ash to assist Riverside EMS at 12:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Hickory about a juvenile problem at 12:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about lost property at 1:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Oak about domestic disturbance at 1:46 p.m. Arrested was Brandon L. Pettery, 28, of Watseka, for domestic battery and possession f a controlled substance. Peters also had an active warrant from Indiana for his arrest. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to East Locust and South Eighth about an animal complaint at 1:52 p.m.
Police were called to North Seventh and East Oak about suspicious circumstances at 3:49 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fifth about burglary at 4:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak about theft at 5:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about an animal complaint at 8:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut about harassment at 9:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a civil dispute at 10:45 p.m.
June 11
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut to assist a driver of a disabled motor vehicle at 5:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Hubbard Court about an animal complaint at 8:42 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:36 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at 10:36 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a disturbance at 2:42 p.m.
Police were called to North Fourth and East Walnut about fireworks at 6:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a missing juvenile in the 200 block of North Fifth at 11:24 p.m. The juvenile was located a short time later.
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 100 bloc of North Madison at 11:40 p.m.
June 12
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:12 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 100 block of South Fourth at 9:14 p.m.
Police responded to an alarm in the 300 bloc of West Mulberry at 3:45 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fifth and Locust at 6;09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the area of Sixth and Ash at 6:15 p.m.
Police responded to a call about theft in the 100 block of East Ash at 8:22 p.m.