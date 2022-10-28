CITY
Watseka
Oct. 23
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for expired registration at 9th and East Oak at 8:20 p.m. Cited and released was Aaron M. Vice, 33, of Watseka, for driving with a suspended driver’s license. A pre-tow inventory of the vehicle resulted in the arrest of Amie L. Anderson, 33, of Donovan, for possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes. Anderson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Oct. 26
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for suspended registration at Second and North streets at 3:15 p.m. Cited was Austin Archer, 29, of Watseka, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration. Archer was also charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe that was found during the pre-town vehicle inventory. Archer was I-bonded and released.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Fifth and East Cherry at 8:10 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle traveling south on South Fifth struck the passenger side of antlers vehicle traveling west on East Cherry. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were in the 700 block of West Walnut for a businesses check at 10:44 p.m.
Police were in the 700 block of West Walnut conducting a business check at 10:55 p.m. Arrested for criminal trespass to land was Nicholas A. Spring, 28, Watseka. Spring was also charged with possession of drug equipment, and four counts of possession of hypodermic needles which were discovered on Spring, search incident to arrest. Spring was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Eighth and East Walnut at 11:04 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration and equipment.
Oct. 27
Police were called to the 500 block of South Second for an unwanted person at 4:48 a.m. Police were called to the 200 block of East Cherry for a business alarm at 5:36 a.m.
Police responded to West Lafayette and North Madison at 7:11 a.m. for a disabled vehicle.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna about fraud at 11:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fifth to asset Riverside EMS at 11:22 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth about an animal complaint at 11:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about a civil dispute at 2 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry for a fight in progress at 2:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about a public complaint at 3:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut about theft at 4:17 p.m.