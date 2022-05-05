COUNTY
Arrests
On April 28 Anna R. Munoz, no age or town given, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail Munoz was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Munoz posted the required bond and was released.
On April 29 Randy D. Sheppard, 58, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for domestic battery.
On April 28 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James A. Meyer, 48, of Gilman. According to police reports, Meyer was wanted on an Iroquois County arrant for dilation of an order of protection. Meyer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On April 29 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jenny L. Loree, 24, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Loree was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Loree was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On April 28 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on State Route 29 and Prairie Lane in Cissna Park. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by John P. Faber, 50, of Cissna Park, as westbound on Route 29. Another vehicle being driven by Wayne E. Brown, 61, of Watseka, was also westbound on Route 49. Brown was slowing down to turn left onto Prairie Lane when Faber rear-ended Brown’s vehicle. There was more than $1,500 in damage to each vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On April 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Seminary in Onarga. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Ernesto A. Espinoza, 24, of Thawville, was traveling west on West Seminary when he veered into the eastbound lane of traffic. Espinoza then struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Munoz, 29, of Onarga. The two passengers in Munoz’s vehicle were transported to Riverside Medical center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the accident. Espinoza was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries. Espinoza showed signs of alcohol impairment and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol as well as driving on the wrong side of the roadway. Sheriff’’s police were assisted on scene by members of Onarga Fire, Crescent EMS, and Riverside EMs.
CITY
Watseka
April 29
Police were called to West Newell and North Monroe for a suspicious person at 1:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Clarence Avenue to asset Riverside EMS at 2:24 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Third for a domestic disturbance at 9:06 a.m.
Police were called to North Sixth and East Elm with a disable vehicle at 11 a.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 1:39 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry for a juvenile problem at 2:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about a theft at 3:13 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Park and South Yount Avenue at 8:16 p.m. The driver was given written warning for an equipment violation.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Third for a domestic disturbance at 9:39 p.m.
April 30
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for an animal complaint at 11:36 p.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of East Walnut for criminal damage to a vehicle at 11:23 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Elm and North Eighth at 11:53 a.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Mulberry for an animal complaint at 4:20 p.m. Police were called to the 400 block of South Third for illegal burning at 4:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Hickory for a civil stand-by at 5:49 p.m.
May 2
Police assisted Riverside EMS on an ambulance call in the 400 block of East Oak at 2:33 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 bock of East Walnut at 7:54 a.m. A verbal warning for failure to stop at stop sign was given.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:26 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:42 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Third at 2:45 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 100 block of West Jackson at 3:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:13 p.m.
May 3
Police arrested Kelly Wilson, 48, Watseka, April 30 in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:50 p.m. after an officer recognized him and knew him to have outstanding warrants. He was placed into custody and transported to the county jail and charged with and Iroquois County warrant for filing to appear on a driving while suspended charge and a warrant for failing to appear on a domestic battery charge.
Police arrested Jennifer West, 43, Watseka, April 30 in the 200 block of North Second at 8:35 p.m. after an officer recognized her and knew her to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in teh 200 block of North Eleventh Street at 7:33 p.m. May 2. Arrested was Tracey Behrens, 46, Watseka. She was charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest and battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop on West Lafayette and Old County Highway 27 at 9:21 p.m. Arrested was Stephen Mowery, 29, Watseka. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license suspended, no insurance and operation of a vehicle with suspended registration.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of North Madison at 11:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 200 block of West Hickory at 1:50 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:10 p.m. According to police reports, a 2005 Toyota operated by Patrick Fox III, Cissna Park, was baking form a parking space when he struck a 2019 Dodge operated by Michele Schoolman, Onarga. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Second Street at 3:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a trespasser in the 500 block of South Third Street at 3:48 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of the west bridge at 4:15 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at West Hickory and Walnut at 5:34 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 800 block of North Chicago at 5:49 p.m. Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 6:53 p.m.
Police located a suspicious person at Fifth and Oak at 7:02 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction at 8:04 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights when required was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Cherry at 8:36 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.