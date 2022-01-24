COUNTY
Arrests:
On Jan. 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brian D. Walwer, 38, of Gilman. According to police reports, Walter was charged with felony criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property over $500. Walwer was placed in custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Jan. 10 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Robert T. Wieringa, 31, no town given. According to police reports, Wieringa was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage to property. Wieringa was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Jan. 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michelle Coffey, 45, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Coffey was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for burglary. Coffey was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Jan. 21 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Heather N. Sutherlin, 41, of Danville. According to police reports, Sutherlin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a petition to revoke probation for a driving while license suspended charge. Sutherlin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Jan. 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Maximo Patlan Jr., 48, of Danforth. According to police reports, Patlan Jr. was charged with domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 21
Police responded to a call about a hole in the roadway in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street at 1:53 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Third Street at 5:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of West Iroquois at 5:18 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Virginia at 5:25 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 5:37 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 6:24 p.m.
Jan. 22
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South Fifth Street at 1 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Virginia and Washington at 2:01 .m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of East Oak at 12:12 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 600 block of East Grant at 1:52 p.m.
Police responded to a welfare check in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 3:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a missing juvenile in the 600 block of East Locust at 9:31 p.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 9:44 p.m.
Jan. 23
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 12:07 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 2:21 a.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 9:05 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 5:21 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:28 p.m.