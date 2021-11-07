CITY
Watseka
Nov. 4
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1800 block of North State Route 1 at 10:52 p.m. The driver was given a warning for failing to signal.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 11:45 p.m.
Nov. 5
Police were called to the 100 block of Laird Drive for a theft at 3:58 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak for an unwanted vehicle at 7:39 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a theft from a vehicle at 7:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut for suspicious activity at 1:56 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Clarence about fraud at 3:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 1790 block of East Walnut for a multiple vehicle accident at 6:06 p.m. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle at fault, Lois J. Smith of Watseka, hit a parked vehicle which was pushed into a second parked vehicle. Both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were given a report of a reckless driver in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:59 p.m.
Nov. 6
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a two-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to South Third/East Mulberry to assist a driver with a disabled vehicle at 2:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for a welfare check of an individual at 2:58 p.m.
Police were called to North Chicago/West Pleasant for a domestic disturbance at 6:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a civil matter at 8:07 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fifth and East Oak at 9:25 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was given warning for disobeying a stop sign.