CITY
Watseka
March 20
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:02 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 12:33 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 100 block of East Oak at 1:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of North Jefferson at 10:48 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Madison at 12:29 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:43 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Second and North at 3 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park at 3:46 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:27 p.m. Cited was Richard Billingsley, 34, Milford, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police located a person trespassing on railroad property in the area of Kay and Hickory at 4:50 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout trespassers in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 5:47 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of East Oak at 8:14 p.m.