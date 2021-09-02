CITY
Watseka
Aug. 31
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Eighth Street at 8:12 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an assault in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 1:49 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout possible fraud in the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 3:33 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:17 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about harassment by telephone in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 5:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of West North Street at 7 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 600 block of East Walnut at 8 p.m.
Sept. 1
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of North Virginia at 5:35 a.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:45 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 700 block of East Rosewood at 7;31 a.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Belmont at 12:18 p.m.
Police responded to a person who found a discarded hypodermic needle in the 200 block of East Oak at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a reckless driver in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 2:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the area of Brianna Drive and Lakeview Court at 3:40 p.m.
Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 200 block of East Hickory at 4:03 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 4:11 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fifth and Oak at 6:26 p.m.