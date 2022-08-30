COUNTY
On Aug. 26 Ernesto Espinoza, 24, of Thawville, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. He was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated DUI. He posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests: On Aug. 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James F. Kornita, 27, of Watseka. According to police reports, Kornita was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Kornita was teen to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Aug. 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jack E. Hurd, 65, of Goodland, Indiana. According to police reports, Hurd was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a public indecency change. Hurd was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 28 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Noel Garabito, 34, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Garabito was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond.
Accidents: On Aug. 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred on County Road 700 East at the intersection of Route 116. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Christopher P. Mancuso, 39, of Ashkum, was southbound on 700 East. Mancuso failed to reduce speed at the stop intersection and continued through the intersection and entered and struck the sought ditch embankment. The vehicle then overturned and are to rest in the east ditch of 700 E. Mancuso then left the scene of the accident and reported that his vehicle as stolen. Mancuso was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by filing a false police report, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign. Mancuso posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Onarga
On Aug. 25 Onarga Police arrested Jonathan C. Theofield-Shaw, 23, of Onarga. According to police reports, he was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Milford
On Aug. 24 Milford Police arrested Jeremy L. Bruens, 43, of Milford. According to police reports, Bruens was charged with possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Bruens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 25
Police were called tot eh 400 block of East Walnut for a person with mental issues at 12:40 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth Street for a disturbance at 5:27 a.m. Arrested was Eric L. Norris, 44, of Watseka. Norris was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of bail bond and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 6:10 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Juanita for a city ordinance violation at 7:01 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth about loud music at 9:05 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road about harassment at 11:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a vehicle versus pedal cyclist traffic accident at 12:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver about a juvenile problem at 4;49 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth about a 9-1-1 open line at 9 p.m.
Aug. 26
Police were called to the 700 block of East Mulberry to assist a financial institution at 8:57 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Yount about fraud at 9:39 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Cherry about a disabled vehicle at 9:52 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Third about a domestic disturbance at 10:41 a.m.
Police were called to North Clarence Avenue about a suspicious person at 2:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 2:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Third for a civil standby at 4:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a two-vehicle traffic accident at 4:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Fifth about harassment at 9:30 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver at East Walnut at South Fourth at 11:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut about criminal damage to a vehicle at 11:19 p.m.
Police were called to West Washington and North Jefferson for a fight in progress at 11:20 p.m.
Aug. 27
Police were called to the 500 block of South Fourth about a juvenile problem at 1:32 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West North about a reckless driver at 1:46 a.m. Arrested was Elberta L. Easter, 47, of Watseka. Easter was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with BAC over .08, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police were called to Birch Court for a civil standby at 7:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 9:30 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about a burglary in progress at 10:48 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about a domestic disturbance at 5 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette for a civil matter at 6:14 p.m.
Police were called to North Kay and West Victory about a domestic disturbance at 7:42 p.m.
Police were called to Birch Court to assist Riverside EMS at 8:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Fourth about a juvenile problem at 10:50 p.m.
Aug. 28
Police were called to the 700 block of South Fourth about a domestic disturbance at 1:57 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Fourth about a civil issue at 6:50- a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Elm about a juvenile problem at 8:40 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Hamilton about a hit and run traffic accident at 12:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Eighth for an animal complaint at 4:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Second about a civil matter at 5:47 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Second for a welfare check at 7:51 p.m.