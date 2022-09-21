CITY
Watseka
Sept. 20
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:44 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 100 block of East Oak at 6:10 a.m. Arrested was Kierstin Chalifoux, 28, Sheldon, for criminal damage to property over $500. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to an accident in the area of Jefferson and Third at 7:54 a.m. According to police reports, a 2014 GMC operated by Kayla Rogers, Watseka, was traveling east on Jefferson when she struck a parked utility trailer owned by John Farris, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Oak at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Second at 1:43 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 200 block of East Hickory at 2:32 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Walnut t 5:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the area of North and Second at 5:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:28 p.m.