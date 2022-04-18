COUNTY
Arrests
On April 7 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Conner Wallace, 29, of Watseka. According to police reports, Wallace was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Additionally, Wallace was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Wallace was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois county Jail in lieu of bond.
On April 7 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Louis F. Reyes, 24, of Onarga. According to police reports, Reyes was charged with criminal damage to property under $500. Reyes was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Miles D. Pelehowski, 25, of Donovan. According to police reports, Pelehowski was charged with three counts of burglary, criminal damage to property under $500 and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On April 13 Iroquois County Probation arrested David R. Blair Jr., 43, of Gilman. Blair was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine under five grams. Blair posted the required bond and was released.
On April 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Collin A. Durflinger, 28, of Watseka. According to police reports, Durflinger was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On April 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dale Durflinger Jr., 49, of Watseka. According to police reports, Durflinger was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dakota J. Degarro, 24, of Sheldon April 15. According to police reports, Degarro was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant on drug related charges. Degarro was also charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Degarro was extradited to Vermilion County on the warrant.
TOWN
Ashkum
On April 8 Ashkum Police arrested Anna R. Munoz, 41, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Munoz was charged with domestic battery. Munoz was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On April 8 Ashkum Police arrested Ryan Lowery, 43, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Lowery was charged with resisting a peace officer and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Lowery was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bon and was released.
Accidents
On March 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1730 North approximately one-quarter mile west of County Road 2350 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Connor F. Wallace, 29, of Watseka, was webs bound on 1730 North. Wallace lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch and struck a utility pole and overturned, coming to rest in a field. No injuries were reported and there was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. Wallace was issued a citation for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
On April 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of 525 N. Secor St., in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Michelle Perez, 22, of Gilman, was entering the parking lot. Perez struck an unoccupied and parked vehicle owned by Cynthia Arellano of Gilman. No injuries were reported. There was more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles and Perez was issued a citation for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
On April 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1050 North approximately a half mile west of county Road 2500 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Joshua W. Siebert, 38, of rural Milford, was traveling east on 1050 North. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the road then over-corrected and entered the north ditch embankment. The vehicle then impacted the ditch and rolled over onto its top. The driver was taken to IMH by Milford EMS for suspected minor injuries. Milford Police, Fire and EMS also assisted with the scene. Siebert was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
CITY
Watseka
April 9
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 11:02 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle at West Side Park at 11:29 p.m.
April 10
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 1-1:20 a.m.
Police assisted a lost motorist in the area of CIPS and Mulberry Street at 1:24 a.m.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 600 block of East Walnut at 11:47 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of Iroquois and Market at 12:35 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West Fleming at 4:56 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress at West Side Park at 6:01 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:50 p.m. Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Jefferson at 11:12 p.m. A verbal warning for equipment was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop pat Walnut and Hubbard Court at 11:56 p.m. Cited was David Sanders, Kankakee, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
April 11
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Hickory at 3:19 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 300 block of North Fourth Street at 4 a.m.
Police located a missing person from Chicago at 1:05 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Belmont at 3:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fifth and Locust at 3:40 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Belmont at 6:27 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 7:07 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Seventh Street at 7:24 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a traffic control device was given.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 11-11:30 p.m.
April 12
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 100 block of West North Street at 1:51 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Locust at 2:05 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of West Walnut at 2:24 p.m.
Police responded to a complaint of loud music in the 500 block of East Oak at 5:25 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North East Locust at 9:32 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 500 block of West Park Avenue at 10:53 p.m.
April 13
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Bell Road at 12:01 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:19 a.m.
Police responded to a threat in the 900 block of North Jefferson at 11:47 a.m. Arrested was Jonathan Salyer, 25, Watseka, for posses of a hypodermic needle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery after he spit on an officer. He was taken to the county jail. Arrested with Salyer was Amie Anderson, 33, Beaverville, for possession of a hypodermic needle. Anderson was also found to have a warrant from Indiana for possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the county jail.
Police arrested Izabelle Daniels, 20, Watseka, in the 500 block of West Washington at 3:50 p.m. after an officer observed her and knew her to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Ash Street at 4:24 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 500 block of North Sixth Street at 5:43 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:59 p.m.
Police arrested Kali Baker, 21, Watseka, in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:34 p.m. on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. She was taken to the county jail.
Police were out in the 400 block of North Jefferson with an open door to a residence/business at 10:48 p.m.
April 14
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a suspected impaired driver at 3:30 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Oak to assist Riverside eMS at 3:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Cherry to asset Riverside eEMS at 4:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive to assist with an unknown problem at 2:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut for a two-vehicle accident with property damage at 4:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth for a possible prowler at 10:56 p.m.
Police were made aware of a hit and run in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:36 p.m.
April 15
Police were called to the 200 block of East Mulberry for an animal complaint at 7:10 a.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of West Smith for an animal complaint at 7:13 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for theft at 8:31 a.m.
Police were called to South Fifth/East Mulberry for a suspicious person at 2:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Mulberry for an unknown problem at 3:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue for an animal complaint at 3:47 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Sixth for a two-vehicle accident resulting in damage at 4:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory for fraud at 4:37 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of West Newell to asset Riverside EMS at 5:01 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Jefferson and West Pleasant at 11:02 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Brianna and East Walnut at 11:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut for a disturbance of unknown nature at 11:32 p.m.
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:37 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 11:46 p.m.
April 16
Police were called to the 100 block of West Newell for a domestic disturbance at 10:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth for criminal damage to property at 11:58 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Elm for an unwanted person at 12:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block East Walnut for a civil issue at 1:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Third for a disturbance at 2:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry for a domestic disturbance at 3:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Second for a civil issue at 6;59 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Newell for a dispute of all kinds at 7;33 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of West Washington for loud music at 9:44 p.m.
April 17
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 12:30 to 12:56 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of East Locust at 1:40 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 500 block of East Grant at 4:51 a.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of Tenth and Grant at 4:59 a.m.
Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 10:52 a.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of East Ash at 12:51 p.m.