COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kimberly L. Allen, 40, of Onarga, Sept. 9. According to police reports, Allen was wanted on a Ford County warrant for theft. Allen was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger, 32, of Gilman, Sept. 9. According to police reports, Durflinger was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for driving while license suspended and a Kankakee county warrant for a traffic offense. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jesse D. Hurst, 25, of Watseka, Sept. 9. According to police reports, Hurst was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Hurst was also wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Hurst was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Chad A. Mills, 41, of Muncie, Indiana, Sept. 10. According to police reports, Mills was wanted on a Jefferson county, Indiana, warrant for disorderly conducted. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrayed Ashley L. Kinney, 39, of Watseka, Sept. 10. According to police reports, Kinney was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for operating a vehicle with revoked registration. Kinney was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On Sept. 12, Harold P. Wright, 52, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for driving while license suspended.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 11
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 10:44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Park and South Brown at 11:07 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:07 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Sept. 12
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about a domestic disturbance at 11:58 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of South Fourth for a 9-1-1 hangup at 1:50 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about identity theft at 2:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a single-vehicle traffic accident resulting in property damage at 4:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Eighth about assault at 5:08 p.m.