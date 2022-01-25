CITY
Watseka
Jan. 24
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with an alarm call in the area of 2100 East and 1730 East Road at 10:06 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Aspen Court. Cited was Michael Malone, Watseka, for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and a verbal warning for improper use of registration. The vehicle was towed to the Watseka Police Department impound.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Eighth Street at 2:53 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:37 p.m.