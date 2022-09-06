TOWN
Clifton
Clifton Police arrested Amy N. Taylor, 30, of Ashkum, Sept. 3. According to police reports, Taylor was charged with domestic battery. Taylor was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Milford
Milford Police arrested Danyel L. Fader, 42, of Milford Sept. 4. According to police reports, Fader was charged with domestic battery. Fader was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samatha Hartman, 40, and Benjamin Hartman, 37, both of Ranking, Sept. 1. According to police reports, both were charged with credit card fraud and theft under $500. Both were taken to the Iroquois County Jail where they posted the required bond and were released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jaclyn L. Redmon, 31, of Piper City Sept. 3. According to police reports, Redmond was charged with domestic batter and endangering the life and health of a child. Redmon was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police received an anonymous tip that another Snapchat underage drinking parking was occurring at a residence located at 1420 E 1000 N Road in Milford. Deputies patrolling the area conducted several traffic stops for Illinois vehicle code violations. Several arrest were made during the stops for illegal consumption/possession of alcohol by minors. In addition to local minors there were individuals from more than 30 miles away attending the party. Police also investigated a leaving the scene accident that occurred near this residence. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department will continue to strictly enforce the Illinois Vehicle Code and Illinois Criminal Code to control these gatherings.
On Sept. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Clay D. Dorsey, 30, of Watseka. According to police reports, Dorsey was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. Dorsey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lorenzo A. Arce, 20, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Are was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor. Are was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lani M. Bronkala, 19, of Momence. According to police reports, Bronkala was charged with obstructing justice. Bronkala was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on South Crescent Street in Gilman Sept. 1. According to police reports a vehicle driven y Jessica S. Rust, 31, of Gilman was northbound on Crescent Street when she began to make a westbound turn into a private drive. Rust failed to nonie a southbound vehicle driven by Meadow A. McCoy, 19, of Gilman. McCoy struck the rear of the Rust’s vehicle as she was turning into the private drive. Both vehicles sustained more than $!,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Sept. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle car versus deer accident on County Road 3100 North near 2475 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jordan D. Lareau, 32, of Beaverville, was traveling west on County Road 3100 North when a deer entered the roadway. Lareau was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 2
Police were called to the 900 block of South Fourth Street about a suspicious person at 2:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about an intoxicated person at 4:22 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth Street for a 9-1-1 open line at 8:40 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut about a civil matter at 8:59 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Grant about an unwanted person at 10:33 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Walnut about a traffic accident with property damage at 1:18 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about illegal burning at 2:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash about a domestic disturbance at 5:45 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Mulberry bout illegal burning at 6:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash about an animal complaint at 7:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Brown for a civil matter at 10:11 p.m.
Sept. 3
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West North and North Wabash at 9:16 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut to assist a motorist at 9:16 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of West Lafayette for a business alarm at 9;39 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a two-vehicle accident at 10:24 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about harassment at 11:49 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fifth for a vehicle complaint at 12:20 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Eighth and East Walnut at 2:57 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 7;16 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the east junction at 7:31 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Veterans Parkway and East Elm at 7:36 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Lincoln for a 9-1-1 misdial at 7:42 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 7:58 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Yount and West Walnut at 8:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Lafayette and West Creekside Court at 8:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:25 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 10:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 10:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a vehicle complaint at 10:50 p.m.
Sept. 4
Police were called to the 1400 block of West Lafayette for a business alarm at 1:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fifth for a domestic disturbance at 4:01 a.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of West Smith for a welfare check at 10:48 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a disturbance at 10:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for a civil standby at 10:58 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about criminal damage to property at 3;05 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive about found articles at 4:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Elm about an unwanted person at 5:47 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut about the smell of smoke at 7:02 p.m.
Police were called to North Route 1 and east 1730 North Road to assist a person with a disabled vehicle at 7:19 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue for a juvenile issue at 10;22 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut about an unknown problem at 9:13 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Park for a domestic disturbance at 10:20 p.m.
Sept. 5
Police were called to 300 North Market for a civil dispute at 7:49 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 300 block of North Boughton at 8:27 a.m. The driver was given a written warning for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a vehicle complaint at 8:57 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about an unwanted person at 12:56 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver in the area of East Hickory and North Sixth at 3:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Fourth Fourth and East Washington at 7:35 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.