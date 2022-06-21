CITY
Watseka
June 19
Police were called to North Third and East Walnut about an animal complaint at 11:38 p.m.
June 20
Police were called to the 400 block of East Elm for a welfare check at 12:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about fireworks at 1:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 3:16 p.m.
Police responded to the 300 block of East Fairman for a city ordinance check at 5:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Locust and South Fifth at 5:46 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the north bridge on North State Route 1 at 7;47 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.