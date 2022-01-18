TOWN
Clifton
Arrests:
On Jan. 16 Clifton Police arrested Ryan K. Lowery, 45, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Lowery was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection. Lowery was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 17
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 800 block of East Walnut at 3:57 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 800 block of East Walnut at 5:28 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 400 block of East Oak at 11:55 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1- misdial in the 300 block of East WaLnut at 1:28 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of East Fairman at 3:32 p.m.
Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of West Fleming at 3:45 p.m.