COUNTY
On January 3, 2022 Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd 2500 E approximately half a mile north of County Rd 2900 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jason M. Wilson, age 46, of Donovan was southbound on 2500 E. Wilson lost control on the snow/ice covered roadway and entered the east ditch and overturned on its passenger side. There was over $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.
On January 8, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a hit and run property damage accident at the Gilman Pilot truck stop. According to police reports, a semi-truck owned by Waletech Corp., of Kasota, MN was parked in a parking space According to a witness, a red Freightliner, unknown owner/operator, was leaving an adjacent parking space and struck the Waletech Corp. semi-truck with the trailer of the unknown vehicle There was over $1,500 in damage to the parked semi-truck. The accident is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Arrests:
On January 8, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Anna R Munoz, age 41, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Munoz was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
01-05-22
Police responded to a mental subject in the 400 block of N. 3rd St. at 10:34 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 100 block of 100 block N. 4th St. at 10:46 am. According to reports a 2015 Buick operated by Carl Gerdovich, Watseka, was backing from a parking space when he struck a legally parked 2020 Jeep owned by Lori Dodson, Woodland. Damage was estimated at over $1,500 no citations or injuries reported.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 8:32 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of 2nd and Oak at 10:38 pm.
01-06-22
Police responded to a civil matter in the 600 block of N. Virginia at 10:29 am.
Police responded to a lockout in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 1234 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 2:34 pm. Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 2:57 pm. Police responded to a dispute in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 6:33 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Market at 6:59 pm. Police responded to the 500 block of E. Walnut at 7:02 pm.
01/07/2022
Police responded to a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street at 11:49 a.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 800 block of E. Wa!nut Street at 2:16 p.m.
Police responded to a possible overdose in the 500 block of E. Walnut Street at 10:32 p.m.
01-11-22
Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 500 block of E. Oak at 2:36 am.
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of N. Jefferson at 9:32 am.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 2:35 pm.
Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 300 block of W. Oak at 3:02 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Yount and Fleming at 9:37 pm.