CITY
Watseka
Dec. 13
Police conducted intruder drillers at all schools.
Police assisted the driver of a disabled vehicle in the area of Seventh and Ash at 1:18 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Walnut at 2:51 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the area of Seventh and Ash at 3:13 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Adams at 8:11 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Police responded to a threat in the 100 block of West Hickory at 11:53 p.m.
Dec. 14
Police responded to downed power lines in the 500 block of East Ash at 9:41 a.m.
Police responded to a reckless driver in the 600b lock of East Lincoln at 11:01 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of East Ash at 12:17 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:35 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Sixth at 6:14 p.m.
Police conducted a walk-through in the 100 block of South Belmont at 7:27 p.m.
Police responded to a threat by telephone in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:30 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:53 p.m.