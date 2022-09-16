CITY
Watseka
Sept. 13
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:12 a.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 3:10 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Oak at 3:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 3:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Eat Walnut at 4:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of West Walnut at 439 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of West Walnut at 5:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 5:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle complaint in the 700 block of East Walnut at 7:40 p.m.