COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joseph D Hart, 36, Milford. According to police reports, Hart was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Hart was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Oct. 14 Iroquois County SHeriff’s Police and Clifton Police arrested Dustin M. Behrends, 234, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Behrends was wanted on a Will County arrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge. Behrends was also wanted on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated assault charge. During the arrests Behrends was found to be in possession of a hand gun and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Oct. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 2400 North approximately two-tenths of a mile west of County Road 1550 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Ethan M. Blakey, 19, of Kankakee was westbound on 2400 North. The vehicle went on to the north shoulder and overcorrected causing the vehicle to slide across a plate private park drive. The front of the vehicle then struck the northeast guardrail causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred at County Road 1600 East approximately one-quarter mile north of County Road 2500 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Hunter R. Bohlmann, 27, Watseka, was traveling north on 1600 East when a deer entered the roadway. Bohlmann was unable to avoid the deeper, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests
On Oct. 10 Milford Police arrested Timothy A. Hopkins, 51, Milford. According to police reports, Hopkins was charged with domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 9
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an animal complaint. The call resulted din police issuing Brianna N. Jones, 25, Watseka a city ordinance violation citation for her dogs running at large.
Oct. 10
Police responded to the 500 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Oak for a business check at 11:05 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Ash for a calla bout a theft from a vehicle at 10:27 a.m.
Police were called to Fifth and Walnut for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 11:19 a.m. Minimal to no damage was reported.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak for a civil disturbance at 4:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Ash and North Sixth at 7:27 p.m. The stop resulted in police arrested Terra R. Reed, 43, Watseka, on an active Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for a previous driving under the influence of alcohol charge.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:22 p.m.
Oct. 11
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:46 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 9:16 a.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about a threat by telephone in the 100 block of South Sheridan at 10:45 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Second at 11:48 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 200 block of North Second at 12:13 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of West North Street at 1:45 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil matter in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 3:34 p.m.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:19 p.m.
Oct. 12
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Second at 10:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Second and Walnut at 10:58 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout trespassers in the 800 block of West Franklin at 12:42 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat by telephone in the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 12:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of West Park at 2:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the roadway in the area of Wabash and North at 3:40 p.m. Arrested was Avery Durflinger Jr., 40, Watseka, for possession of a hypodermic needle. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:09 p.m.
Oct. 13
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison at 3:59 p.m. for a domestic dispute. On arrival police located a female with head injuries. Witness on scene said they had seen the male throw an item at the female. Arrested was Matthew Conley, 40, Watseka, for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Oct. 14
Police responded to a call about a suicide attempt in the 500 block of East Hickory at 12:19 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 8:03 a.m.
Police responded to a building fire in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 10:44 a.m. Watseka fire and Crescent fire responded as well.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Fourth Street for a person who was bleeding at 11:33 .m. Riverside EMS responded and transported the person to the hospital.
Police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of East Walnut at 6:54 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:32 p.m. Cited was Cody Britton, 35, St. Peters, Missouri, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Belmont for a two-vehicle accident at 6:57 a.m. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:39 p.m. for a shoplifter that had been detained. According to police reports, arrested was Amanda Bonior, 30, Aroma Park, for retail theft under $500. She posted bond and was released.
Oct. 15
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Tenth and East Oak at 1:03 a.m. Arrested was James Davenport, 37, Watseka, for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and possession fo drug equipment. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a business check at 7:08 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Wabash and West Fourth at 7:31 a.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lane usage.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second to assist public works at 7:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Market for loud music at 12:30 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on East Grant at 2:38 p.m. The traffic stop resulted in officers arresting Eric L. Norris, 43, Watseka, on an active Iroquois County warrant. During the arrest additional charges occurred to include unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut to asset Riverside Ems at 3:16 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth for a civil disturbance at 7:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth for a civil disturbance at 11:44 p.m.
Oct. 16
Police re called to the 600 block of South Fifth to asset Riverside EMS at 7:30 a.m. Police were called to the 325 block of West Park for a fight in progress at 7:48 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an animal complaint at 10:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a two-vehicle accident at 11:47 a.m. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an animal complaint at 2:41 p.m.
Police were called to 500 block of North Fourth for a welfare check of an individual at 8:59 p.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:43 p.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:49 p.m.
Oct. 18
Police were called about a domestic dispute in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 2:22 a.m. Arrested was Bretton Edwards, 31, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.