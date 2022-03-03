CITY
Watseka
March 1
Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Walnut at 10:50 p.m. A verbal warning was given for loud music.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Mulberry at 10:56 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 11:07 p.m. to 12 a.m.
March 2
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 8:29 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:39 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:41 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of North Market at 5:02 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 5:07 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 5:58 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the Lakeview Park parking area at 7:04 p.m.
Police located an open door at a business in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 9:33 p.m.