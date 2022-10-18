COUNTY
On Oct. 16 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrayed Noah A. Wellborn, 18, of Watseka. According to police reports, Wellborn was charged with illegal possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Wellborn was taken into custody and transported to the county jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 16 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melissa K. Meyer, 44, of Danforth. According to police reports, Meyer was charged with domestic battery. Meyer was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ashley N. Johnson, 36, of Danville. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with residential burglary. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jonathan Santos, 30, of Gilman. According to police reports, Santos was wanted on an outstanding Grundy County warrant charging him with retail theft. Santos was take into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition to Grundy County.
On Oct. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jorgen W. Schumers, 22, of Onarga, According to police reports, Schumers was charged with domestic battery. In addition, he was wanted don an outstanding Livingston County arrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence. Schumers was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 15
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about loud music at 10:43 p.m.
Oct. 16
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Walnut and Fleming at 12:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper registration.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Fifth to assist Riverside EMS at 1:22 a.m.
Police were called to the 1800 block of North State Route 1 to assist Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police at 1:38 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry for a business alarm at 6:45 a.m.
Police were called to Creekside Court for a welfare check at 7:54 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash about a violation of order of protection at 1:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson about a suspicious vehicle at 4:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about a juvenile issue at 6:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Cherry about a suspicious vehicle at 7:29 p.m.