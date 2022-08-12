CITY
Watseka
Aug. 9
Police were called to North Third and East Walnut about a two-vehicle traffic accident at 10;44 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about a civil matter at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 1:41 p.m.
Police were called tot eh 400 block of East Elm for a welfare check at 1:46 p.m.
Police were called to North Fifth and East Sheridan about criminal damage to property at 3:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Third for a business alarm at 4:18 p.m. Police were called to the 800 block of East Locust about a domestic disturbance at 6;14 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 8:29 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 10:52 p.m.
Aug. 10
Police were called to the west junction about suspicious circumstances at 5:46 a.m.
Police were called to West North and North Virginian about a civil issue at 11;32 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about an unwanted person at 1 p.m.
Police were called to 300 block of North Second for a civil standby at 3:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Grant about suspicious circumstances at 4:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fifth and East Walnut at 4:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 5:46 p.m.
Police were called to North Third and East North about a vehicle complaint at 6:14 p.m.
Police were called to the800 block of East Mulberry about a suspicious vehicle at 6:33 p.m.