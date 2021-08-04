CITY
Watseka
Aug. 2
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 2:30 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 3:28 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Oak at 3:39 a.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 200 block of Fairman Avenue at 4:19 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complain in the area of Fifth and Hickory at 7:06 a.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of West Park at 2:48 p.m.
pOlice responded to a parking complaint at 4:51 p.m.
police responded to a domestic dispute at 8:23 p.m.