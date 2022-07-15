CITY
Watseka
July 12
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:32 p.m.
July 13
Police were called to East Creekside Court to assist Riverside EMS at 12:11 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut about illegal dumping at 10:57 a.m.
Police were called to West Walnut and North Jefferson about a traffic accident at 5:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for a welfare check at 7:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about a domestic disturbance at 9:01 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Sixth and East Walnut at 9:26 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper display of registration
July 14
Police were out in the 1400 block of West Lafayette about a suspicious person at 2:42 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory about illegal burning at 5:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South CIPS for an animal complaint at 6:19 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Monroe for a welfare check at 5:57 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 3:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth about an unwanted person t 5:52 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Eighth to assist Riverside EMS at 5:54 p.m.
Police were called to North Fifth and East Walnut about suspicious vehicle at 9:29 p.m.