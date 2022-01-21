CITY
Watseka
Jan. 18
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 700 block of North Wabash at 8:25 a.m.
Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 400 block of North Second Street at 10:18 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Third Street at 11:05 a.m. Arrested was Haley Strong, homeless, for domestic battery and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of East Walnut at 2:14 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of Hickory Court at 2:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Third Street at 2:45 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:46 p.m. Police responded to a call about a broken railroad arm at the east junction of 1 and 24 at 6:08 p.m.
Jan. 19
Police recovered a computer in the area of Sixth and Elm at 7:39 a.m. The computer was returned to the owner.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 7:50 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 1:02 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 3:35 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 800 block of East Locust at 5:12 p.m.
Jan. 20
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:48 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:02 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 5:36 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of West Washington at 7:48 p.m.