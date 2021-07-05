CITY
Watseka
July 2
Officers were called to a false alarm fire call in the 300 block of Old Route 24 at 6:55 a.m.
Officers responded to an accident in the 200 block of East Fairman Avenue at 9:30 a.m. The driver, Jerry Jensen of Sheldon, was backing out of a parking spot. The sun was in his eye and he did not see the other car. The other vehicle, whose driver is not named in the press release, was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident. No injuries or citations were issued.
Officers conducted a golf cart inspection in the 200 block of East Hamilton at 11:20 a.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of West Walnut at 12:30 a.m. The caller stated they found some items in an apartment and they wanted to make sure they were not stolen.
Officers were given a complaint of ATBs driving up and down the road in the North Fifth and Elm are around 12:58 p.m.
Officers received a call for illegal burning in the area of the200 block of East Ah at 2:04 p.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 7:08 p.m. for two neighbors fighting.
Officers received a call of kids throwing fireworks at cars in the 300 block of North Eighth at &;30 p.m. Officer told the kids no more fireworks.
Officers were called to the area of the 400 block of East Sheridan at 8:05 p.m. for a stay dog. The residents were going to look for the owners.
Officers were called to the high school tennis court at 8:30 p.m. for reports of kiss lighting off fireworks on the court. Officers arrived and asked the kids to leave.
July 3
Officers were called to Division and Herron Court at 10:25 p.m. for reports of fireworks.
Offices were called to a residence in the 100 block of east Ash at 12:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun who was threatening people. Officers were unable to locate a gun on the person. Officers were call about a suspicious vehicle sitting near a person’s home in the 300 block of North Eighth at 3:06 a.m. The caller was concerned because someone had been messing with her mailbox.
Officers assisted Ems on a call at a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:55 a.m.
Officers got a report of a property damage accident in the area of Fourth and Fairman at 10:30 a.m.
Officers received a calla bout a red car traveling at high speeds on city streets in the area of the 200 block of West Mulberry at 12:50 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspected driver.
Officers received a call from a woman who witnessed a couple fighting in a car in the Casey’s parking lot at 1:50 .m. The car left and they received a call a short time later of a male battering a woman near La Potasina.
Officers received ca call about a couple trying to pay with a fake $100 bill at a restaurant in the 200 block of West Walnut at 3:01.
Officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Ash at 3:45 p.m. Officers arrived and after their investigation arrested Kateyin Frye for domestic battery.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West North Street for reports of fireworks at 8:48 p.m.
Officers received a call of someone lighting off fireworks in the 100 block of East Oak at 9:03 p.m.