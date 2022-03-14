COUNTY
Accidents:
On March 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred on County Road 3100 East at approximately 2450 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Tyler L. Gordon, 25, of Crescent City, was northbound on 3100 East. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the road and entered the east ditch. The vehicle struck the ditch/embankment and went airborne into the field. The vehicle rolled several times and Gordon was ejected from the vehicle. Gordon was transported to Riverside Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Riverside EMS and Beaver Fire responded and assisted with the scene. Gordon was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and riving while license suspended.
Arrests:
On March 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donald S. Forbes, 34, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Forbes was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Forbes was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 10 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dayton L. Davis, 25, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Davis was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. Davis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On March 11 Geoffrey W. Fisher, 41, Sheldon, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 90-day sentence for domestic battery.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Theresa M. Hillard, 40, Watseka, March 11. According to police reports, Hillard was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Hillard was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On March 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Orlando Salinas, 34, Gilman. According to police reports, Salinas was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Salinas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 9
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut for a business check at 11:01 p.m.
March 10
Police were called to the 500 block of East Elm to assist a neighboring agency at 7:58 a.m.
Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:49 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North for a domestic disturbance at 2:24 p.m. Upon further investigation it was found to be non-physical, but also that one of the people had an active Iroquois County warrant. Arrested was Tiffany N. Walker, 29, Watseka, for failure to appear to court for driving on a revoked driver’s license. Walker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1000 block of North Jefferson to asset a neighboring agency at 3:18 p.m.
Police were called tot he 400 block of East Walnut for fraud at 3:26 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 5:57 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.
Police were called to North Madison/West Lafayette for an animal complaint at 8:05 p.m.
March 11
Police were called to the 100 block of South Eighth for a domestic disturbance at 1:10 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of East Elm at 11:56 a.m. Cited was Stefanie B. Stewart, 26, Watseka, for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph limit. Stewart posted bond and was released.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 2:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue for an animal complaint at 2:36 p.m.
Police arrested Morissa L. Sowers, 33, of Watseka, in the 100 block of West Ash at 3:44 p.m. Sowers was wanted on an active Iroquois County warrant. Sowers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln for a civil standby at 4:37 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Chicago for an unwanted person at 5:07 p.m.
March 12
Police were called to the 100 block of South Belmont for an unsecured door at 12:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of South Hanson drive providing assistance to the resident at 2:51 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Oak for criminal damage to property at 2:52 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for loud music at 3:56 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North for a civil matter at 8:12 p.m.
March 13
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 12:20 to 12:45 a.m.
Police responded to a call that two people had jumped into a fenced area in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8:12 a.m. Arrested were Matthew Anderson, 27, Watseka, and Daniel Anderson, 49, Kankakee, for criminal trespass. Both posted bond and were released.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Oak at 5:13 p.m. Arrested was Luis Perez, 42, Watseka, for domestic battery and resisting arrest. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 6:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:12 p.m.