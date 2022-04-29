CITY
Watseka
April 28
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 6:28 a.m.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:22 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance int eh 100 block of North Madison at 11:32 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a shoplifter in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:278 p.m. Arrested was David Kellems, 54, Watseka, for retail theft. He posted bond and was released.
Polie responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 8:31 p.m.