COUNTY
On June 10 Jeffrey Short, 49, of Sheldon, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for resisting a peace officer.
Arrests:
On June 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christian M. Smith, 36, of Wellington. According to police reports, Smith was charged with criminal trespass to a residence. Smith was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gerald Garcia, 51 of Martinton. According to police reports, Garcia was charged with domestic battery. Garcia was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Elizabeth A. Bernier, 36, of Machesney Park.
On June 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Stanley L. Walker, 38, of Chicago. According to police reports, Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful posses of a weapon by a felon. Walker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Torean T. Jones, 28, of Chicago. According to police reports, Walker was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Walker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 16 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Sandy Zarate, 36, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, Zarate was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft. Zarate was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 13
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Eighth Street at 11 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:45 p.m.
June 14
Police observed a person in a yard in the 200 block of West Hickory Street at 3:07 p.m. and knew him to have an active Iroquois County warrant. Arrested was Aaron Vice, 32, Watseka, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a theft charge. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of South Fifth Street at 5:17 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of East Locust at 5:07 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside Ems with a call in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 5:50 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of South Belmont at 4:16 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 6:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Elm at 5:21 p.m. Arrested was Britney Dillion, 33, Watseka, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 6:03 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Third Street at 6:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:39 p.m.
June 16
Police were called to North Sixth and East Oak about a suspicious person at 2:22 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 2:37 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue about an unsecured residence at 2:54 a.m.
Police were called to North Eighth and East Walnut for a two-vehicle accident at 5:26 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Yount Avenue about a 9-1-1 hangup at 11:16 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Oak about an unsecured resident at 1:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Walnut about a 9-1-1 hangup at 2:59 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue about a theft at 6:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth to assist Riverside EMS at 7:30 p.m.
June 17
Police were called to the 100 block of East North for an unwanted person at 12:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue about a theft at 7:42 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about an attempted burglary at 7:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash about illegal burning at 8:52 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of Bell Road at 8:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about criminal damage to property at 12:58 p.m.
police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 1:26 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut about a two-vehicle traffic accident at 1:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of East Locust for a civil standby at 3:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Walnut about an animal complaint at 7:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut about a theft at 7:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 8:12 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Walnut at 9:01 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for driving without headlights when required.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Locust about loud music at 10:23 p.m.
June 18
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue about a domestic disturbance at 10:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Walnut to direct traffic at 10:22 a.m.
Police were called to East North/North Fifth for a rolling domestic disturbance at 12:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman for a disturbance at 2:05 p.m.
Police were called to the east junction for a two-vehicle accident at 3:37 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a theft at 7:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Grant about a domestic disturbance at 10:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East order about an unwanted person at 12:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a juvenile problem at 11:08 p.m.
Police were in the 500 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:59 p.m.
June 19
Police were in the 100 block of East Walnut for a business check at 12:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia about an unwanted person at 12:52 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North about a civil matter at 2:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 10:31 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Market about an unwanted person at 1:39 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Mulberry for a business check at 2:46 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Hickory and North Seventh at 6:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about loud music at 7:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fifth and East Lincoln Avenue at 8:13 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.