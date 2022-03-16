CITY
Watseka
March 14
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 12:29 a.m. The parties separated for the night.
Police responded to a vehicle complain in the 500 block of North Market at 12:31 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 12:43 a.m. A verbal warning for improper registration was given.
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police on a traffic stop at North and Fourth at 1:25 a.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 6:40 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Fifth and Walnut at 2:34 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Hickory at 4:13 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Second at 4:28 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Cherry at 6:36 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Madison at 8:07 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Yount at 8:12 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Hickory at 9:31 p.m.
March 15
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 12 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Hickory at 2:02 a.m. A verbal warning for no taillights was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:28 a.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police located an open door in the 100 block of South Belmont at 2:50 a.m. The door was secured.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Jefferson at 5:22 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle fire in the 500 block of North Market at 6:12 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Oak at 9:28 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 miss dial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:11 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:28 a.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 11:29 a.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 12:04 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of East North Street at 1:24 p.m. Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 5:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the area of Market and Lafayette at 5:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:51 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 100 block of East Oak at 6:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Cable Line Road at 7:16 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights when required was given.