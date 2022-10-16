Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samuel L. Dickenson, 48, of Gilman, Oct. 13. According to police reports, Dickenson was charge with aggravated battery and domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut about a suspicious vehicle at 5:45 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue about an intoxicated person at 8:26 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about an unwanted person at 8:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of East Walnut about suspicious circumstances at 8:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 8:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut about a 9-1-1 misdial at 9:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Third about a juvenile issue at 10:47 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Seventh and East Walnut at 11:43 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue about a threat at 1:10 p.m.
Police were called to East Walnut and South Fifth about a fight in progress at 1:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block fo West Walnut about a vehicle complaint at 6:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a single-vehicle accident with property damage and deployed airbags at 5:07 a.m. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle, Earl Kroll Jr., 46, Milford, was turning to sharply in the parking lot and struck a concrete pillar. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Walnut about an abandoned vehicle at 8:11 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman to assist Riverside EMS at 8:51 a.m. Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about loud music at 10:43 p.m.