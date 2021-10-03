CITY
Watseka
Sept. 30
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Sixth at 10:46 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for disobeying a stop sign.
Oct. 1
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Oppyville Road and East U.S. 24 at 5:29 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 12:39 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle at South Third and East Mulberry at 8:33 a.m. The vehicle was towed to Watseka Police Department’s impound lot.
Police responded to a call involving theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 2:37 p.m.
Police were called about a disabled vehicle in the 800 block, of East Elm at 4;)6 p.m.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 5:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Jefferson and Main at 6:04 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of East Lincoln at 6:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle at North Fifth and Oak at 7:40 p.m.
Police arrested Michael D. McCullough, 72, Watseka, for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license at West Main and North Jefferson at 6:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Grant in response to a possible prowler at 10:12 p.m. Upon further investigation the call was unfounded.
Oct. 2
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of North Eighth at 1:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block fo North Market in reference to harassment at 9:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second in reference to a violation of an order of protection at 10:22 a.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Adams in reference to a theft at 11:29 a.m.
Police arrested Daniel A. Waller, 32, Watseka on an active Iroquois County warrant at 4:05 p.m.
Police responded to a call in the 200 block of East Cherry in reference to a theft at 5:01p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6:53 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for an equipment violation.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Laird Driver at 7;15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:23 p.m.
Police conceited a traffic stop at Third and Walnut at 8:27 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for disobeying a stop sign.