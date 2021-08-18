CITY
Watseka
Aug. 16
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious person in the area of Cherry and Short streets at 4 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 399 block of West Park Avenue at 10 a.m.
Police assisted DCFS in the 500 block of North Eighth Street at 10:12 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area of Sixth and Oak at 10:14 a.m.
Police responded to a found syringe in the 300 block of Victory Street at 2:55 a.m.
Aug. 17
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of West Fleming at 12;16 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of East Walnut Street at 7:05 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout an abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 9:51 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Walnut Street at 4:03 p.m.
Police responded to the 600 block of Pleasant Avenue in reference to a person finding a syringe in their yard at 4:16 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the are of Second and Oak at 5:09 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Fourth Street at 5:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person int eh 200 block of West Walnut at 6:03 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of East Lincoln at 7:16 p.m.