COUNTY
Arrests
On July 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samuel Tutwiler, 21, of Harvey. According to police reports, Tutwiler was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tutwiler was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Schroeder, 37, of Catlin. According to police reports, Schroeder was wanted on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant charging him with fraud. In addition. Schroeder was wanted on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant from Louisiana. Schroeder was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition back to vermilion County and later to Louisiana.
On July 29 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terrance Cunningham, 2, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Cunningham was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charity him with two counts of violations of an order of protection. Cunningham was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Jason M. Stephens, 39, of Ambia, Indiana. According to police reports, Stephens was charged with speeding more than 28 mph over the limit, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Stephens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On July 31 Nicholas J. Manning, 33, of Danville turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Manning was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated DUI. Manning also has two outstanding out of county warrants and remains in custody in lieu fo bond.
On Aug. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lauri J. Gregorash, 49, of Peotone. According to police reports, Gregorash was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a forgery charge. Gregorash was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Accidents
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred on County Road 1700 North approximately two tenths of a mile east of County Road 850 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kamari A. Sanders, 23, of Chicago, was eastbound on 1700 North. Sanders stated that he swerved to avoid a westbound vehicle and struck the guardrail of the bridge and then crossed over the road and entered the north ditch, striking a road sign. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 200 North just west of County Road 200 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Keanan A. Crabb, 22, of Loda, was eastbound on 200 North and failed to reduce speed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then crossed the westbound lane and entered the north ditch striking a drain and caused more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. Airbags were deployed. Third party witnesses observed Crabb leave the scene eastbound on foot with his dog. A short time later, Crabb called to report that his vehicle was stolen. Crabb was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended. No injuries were reported or observed.
On Aug. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1800 East at the intersection with County Road 3150 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Eric S. Edwards, 52, Watseka, was traveling south on 1800 East. Edwards stated that he fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle then proceeded through the stop intersection of 3150 North and enter dot south ditch. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Woodland
On July 30 Woodland Police arrested Frankey J. Loniello, 19, of Woodland. According to police reports. Loniello was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Loniello was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
July 28
Police responded to a possible burglary in the 300 block of North Sixth Street at 10:36 p.m.
Police assisted a lifeline helicopter in the 100 block of South Belmont at 10:53 p.m.
July 29
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the west side boat dock at 4:51 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout possible fraud in the 700 block of East Rosewood at 5:51 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of North Market at 11:55 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 400 block of North Second Street at 4:02 a.m.
Police respond to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of South Fourth Street at 4:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 100 block of South Brown at 5:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of West Walnut at 9:15 p.m.
July 30
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:43 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 600 block of North Virginia at 2:52 a.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal dumping in the area of Second and Ash at 8:10 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the west side boat dock at 8:20 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Mulberry at 11:04 a.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.
Police responded to a call about illegal soliciting in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 12:25 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 1:34 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Fourth at 7:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment by telephone in the 800 block of South Third at 9:26 p.m.
July 31
Police located a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Cherry at 12:01 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of South Third at 3:01 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8:38 a.m.
Police responded to a civil depute in the 400 block of North Fifth at 1:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 2:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Third at 3:31 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park at 7:41 p.m.