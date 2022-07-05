COUNTY
Arrests
On July 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Zachary Kaib, 36, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Kaib was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a great alcohol concentration over .08, improper lane usage, and expired vehicle registration Kaib was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
June 30
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about theft at 10:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia to assist Riverside EMS at 11:30 p.m.
July 1
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash for a civil issue at 1:08 a.m.
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 400 block of North Fifth at 7:26 a.m.
Police re called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a 911 hang up at 10:06 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about a vehicle fire at 1:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a suspicious person at 5:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about a juvenile problem at 5:56 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Locust about a civil dispute at 5:57 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 7:41 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Monroe about a domestic disturbance at 10:50 p.m.
Police were called to East Walnut at North Fourth about a suspicious person at 11:39 p.m.
July 2
Police were called to the 100 block of North Fifth about loud music at 1:34 a.m. Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia to assist Riverside EMS at 5;07 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory to assist Riverside EMS at 10:09 a.m.
Police were called to the boat ramp to assist Riverside EMS at 10;45 a.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver on East Jefferson Avenue at 12:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about criminal damage to property at 3:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fourth about suspicious circumstances at 4:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Sixth about an animal complaint at 7:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Third about a disturbance at 10:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut for a businesses check at 11:23 p.m.
July 3
Police were called to the 700 block of West Jackson about fireworks at 12:54 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Jackson and North Jefferson at 1:20 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 7:05 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North fifth about a welfare check at 8:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman about an unwanted person at 10:10 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of West Lafayette about a disturbance at 11:08 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 12:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a welfare check at 1:39 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington for a civil standby at 2:51 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a welfare check at 3:52 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak for a theft at 5:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory to assist Riverside EMS at 6:34 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver at the east junction at 7:32 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver at the west junction at 7:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Hickory about a fight in progress at 9:39 p.m.
July 4
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about a domestic disturbance at 2:17 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 900 block of East Cherry at 6:53 a.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut about retail theft at 9:14 a.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut about a theft at 11:55 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:57 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about harassment at 12:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about harassment at 1:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 1:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak about a domestic disturbance at 1:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about fireworks at 5 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 8:20 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak about fireworks at 9:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of South Second about fireworks at 9:43 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Walnut and North Second at 10:29 p.m. for operating a motor vehicle without lights when required.