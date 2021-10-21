COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Roscoe J. Durflinger, 29 of Watseka. According to police reports, Durflinger was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents
On Oct. 19 Iroquois County SHeriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Route 49 in Crescent City. According to police reports, a vehicle riven by Bernice H. Weber, 78, Piper City, was westbound on U.S. 24. A vehicle driven by Devin C. Rudisill, 20, of Milford was northbound on Route 49. As Rudisill was already proceeding through the intersection Weber failed to yield right of way and struck the rear passenger side of Rudisill’s vehicle. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 20, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred near the Bryce elevator on County Road 1000 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Zachary J. Woodmansee, 29, Buckley, was westbound on 1000 North when a deer entered the roadway. Woodmansee was unable to avoid the deer, striking ti and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 18
Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:42 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of West Cherry at 8:33 a.m.
Police responded to a call about possible fraud in the 300 block of East Cherry at 11:10 a.m.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:19 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a possible break-in in the 500 block of Kessinger Place at 12:46 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 400 block of North Second Street at 1:39 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 800 block of South Maple at 2:26 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout an attempted burglary in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 2:45 p.m.
Police conducted a civil stand by in the 300 block of North Eighth at 3:39 p.m. Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of North Chicago at 5:12 p.m.
Oct. 19
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 200 block of East Cherry at 12:07 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 100 block of West Walnut at 5:14 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 10:29 a.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:11 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 at the north bridge at 2:31 p.m. Arrested was Nicole Peddycord-Blaylock, 33, Ashkum, for driving on a revoked license. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Cherry at 3:42 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 4:45 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Sixth at 9:04 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of North Virginia at 9:11 p.m.