CITY
Watseka
May 10
Police responded to a person with mental issue in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 12:39 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspected DUI driver in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:16 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a violation of an order protection in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 5;09 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:03 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Walnut at 12:06 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 200 block of East Walnut at 1:09 p0.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Park and Yount at 1:32 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a burglary attempt in the 1200 block of Sugar Creek Court at 1:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 4:38 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry at 6:53 p.m.