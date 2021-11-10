COUNTY
On Nov. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Orlando Salinas, 34, of Gilman. According to police reports, Salinas was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Salinas was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Nov. 5 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Carolyn A. Espinoza, 33, of Thawville. According to police reports, Espinoza was charged with felony disorderly conduct. Espinoza was transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 6
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 11:15 p.m.-12 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Park Avenue at 11:50 p.m.
Nov. 7
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 12:34 a.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:52 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction at 1:45 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 near the west bridge at 8:50 a.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 3:05 p.m. Cited was Destiny Flatt, 27, Sheldon, for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 3:54 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Eighth and Locust streets at 3:57 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Hickory at 5 p.m. As police arrived in the area the people fled. They were both located by police a short time later. Arrested was Haley Strong, 28, homeless, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her for failing to appear on a domestic battery charge. Arrested along with Strong was Jeremy Lehnig, 32, homeless, on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Both were taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of South Third Street at 7:36 p.m.
Police were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 8:52 p.m.
Nov. 8
Police responded to a noise complaint in the 499 block of North Fifth Street at 4:58 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 1:38 p.m.
Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8:06 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Second Street at 8:40 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Sixth and Walnut at 10:07 p.m. A verbal warning was given for no headlights when required.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and Walnut at 10:13 p.m. A verbal warning for a stop sign violation was given.
Police located an open door at a business in the 200 block of East Walnut at 10:17 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Jefferson near North Street at 10:58 p.m. Cited was Donte McGee-Brown, 37, Chicago, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Fourth Street at 11:40 p.m. The parties separated for the night.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 700 block of East Walnut at 7:11 a.m.
Police responded to the 700 block of East Rosewood for a battery that had occurred. Arrested was Briana McLees, 30, Watseka, for battery. She was taken to the county jail.
Police investigated an accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:45 a.m. According to police reports, a 2003 Honda, operated by Marcia Lake, Gilman, was backing from a parking space when she struck a 2018 Subaru operated by Yvette Cantu, Fowler, Indiana. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a child custody matter in the 300 block of North Third at 1:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental difficulties in the 200 block of North Monroe at 3:20 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of East Mulberry Street at 4:04 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Brianna at 6;37 p.m. Arrested was a Caleb Roberts, 19, Donovan, on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a no valid license charge. He was taken to the county jail.
Police assisted a motorist on East Oak Hill Road at 9:12 p.m.