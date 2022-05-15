COUNTY
Arrests: On May 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kenny Laporte, 53, of Gilman. According to police reports, Laporte was charged with domestic battery. Laporte was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident MAh 13 on County Road 2400 North approximately one-half of a mile west of County Road 500 East. According to police reports, a truck pulling a bulk box carrier was being driven by Zachariah Schexnayder, 26, of Kempton. Schexnayder was eastbound on 2400 North and pulling over to the shoulder to allow traffic to pass. The build box carrier started sliding into the south ditch embankment and when trying to recover from it, the vehicle spun 180 degrees and entered the north ditch. The truck and box carrier ten overturned and came to rest on their tops. The driver was transported to Riverside Hospital by Riverside EMS for suspected minor injuries. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the truck and box carrier and no citations were issued.