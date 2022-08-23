COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon M. Crawford, 37, of Gilman. According to police reports, Crawford was charged with domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Crawford was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Neil J. McClanahan, 45, of Thawville. According to police reports, McClanahan was charged with driving while license revoked. McClanahan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
On Aug. 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 200 N and County Road 1700 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kyle M. Roberson Jr of Blue Island was traveling east on 200 N. A vehicle driven by Oladapo O. Ogunnubi, 54, of Olympia Fields, was northbound on 1700 E. Roberson failed to yield right of way to Ogunnubi at teh stop intersection, causing a collision with Ogunnubi’s trailer in the intersection and causing more than than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and Roberson was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection.
On Aug. 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident that occurred on County Road 2000 E just north of County Road 1630 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Valerie S. Ward, 58, of rural Milford, was southbound on 2000 E when a deer entered the roadway. Ward was unable to avoid the deer striking it and causing more than $!,500 in damage to the vehicle. Riverside Ems treated Ward on scene for minor suspected injuries. Woodland Fire/EMS also assisted with the scene. No citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 21
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Cherry at 9:09 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of North Second Street at 9:52 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 10:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 500 block of North Second Street at 1:46 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident at Elm and Boughton at 2:04 p.m. According to police reports, a 2017 GMC operated by Nancy Quackenbush, Watseka, was making a left hand turn off of Elm onto Boughton when she struck a 2003 Hyundai operated by Dylan Duffy, Watseka, that was stopped at a stop zing. Damage was estimated a more than $1,500. No citations were issued or injuries reported.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fourth and Walnut at 6:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:)8 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and County Highway 27 at 11:51 p.m. Arrested was Jeremiah Walker, 43, Watseka, on three outstanding Iroquois County warrants charging him with theft, burglary and failing to appear on another theft charge. Arrested with Walker was Arturo Martinez, 29, Kentland, Indiana, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving while under the influence of drugs charge. Martinez was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police located a glass pipe in the vehicle Both were taken to the county jail.
Aug. 22
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Second Street at 9:08 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:11 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 200 block of East Fairman at 3:06 p.m.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Walnut for a suspicious vehicle at 4:32 p.m. Arrested was Linda Bell, 32, homeless, on an outstanding Jackson County warrant. Bell was also charged with possession of drug equipment. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 4:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:11 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 7:54 p.m.