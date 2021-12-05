COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua C. Schnaiter, 34, of Peoria, Nov. 26. According to police reports, Schnaiter was wanted don an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. Schnaiter was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred Nov. 30 on Route 1 at approximately 1925 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jan M. Martin, 55, Buellton, California, was southbound on Route 1 when a deer entered the roadway. Martin was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Selena R. Villalobos, 35, Cabery Dec. 1. According to police reports, Villalobos was charged with speeding 35 mph or more above the posted limit and driving under the influence of alcohol. Villalobos was transported to the Iroquois County Jail shower she posted the required bond.